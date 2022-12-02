Div Com Kashmir reviews development, management of Public Parks in Srinagar

Srinagar, Dec 2: The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole today convened a meeting to review the development & management of Public parks by Floriculture, Srinagar Municipal Corporation, SDA, Tourism , Traffic and other departments.
The meeting was attended by Director Tourism; VC, Srinagar Development Authority; RTO Kashmir; officers of the floriculture department, SMC, YSS, police and others.
On the occasion, Div Com asked concerned departments to provide a list of public parks under their possession including major and small gardens.
He asked them to submit the physical and financial status of those parks for the financial year 2022-23.
Div Com also asked for holding the meeting of the committee already framed by the government under the Director Floriculture, Kashmir.
Pertinently, the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh had issued an order for both Divisional Commissioner's of Kashmir and Jammu to file independent report on the subject.