Div Com reviews arrangements for Eid Miladun Nabi (SAW)

Deputy Commissioners of Anantnag, Shopian, Budgam and Bandipora districts participated in the meeting through video conferencing while Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Chief Engineers of various departments, SSP Traffic, SP Hazratbal, JD Information and officers of Wakf Board, Health Department, SMC, attended the meeting.

While chairing the meeting, he enjoined on stakeholders to ensure compliance of Covid SOPs particularly wearing of masks by devotees and maintenance of physical distance. He said that Covid is not over yet so the people need to observance guidelines in letter and spirit. He enjoined officers to remain vigilant and remind people of covid protocol by making frequent announcements.

Addressing the meeting, the Divisional Commissioner stressed for making all the necessary arrangements to facilitate people on the upcoming auspicious occasion. He directed the officials of PDD to ensure uninterrupted power supply to all the congregation sites during the entire period. He also directed for restoration of street lights in and around these areas.

The Divisional Commissioner also directed for making provision of safe drinking water, adequate supply of ration, health care facilities, fire fighting arrangements, parking facilities and ensuring cleanliness at Hazratbal Shrine and at all other Masjids and shrines where large number of devotees are expected to arrive.

He directed State Road Transport Corporation (SRTC) officials to make buses available for the transportation of devotees on all routes leading to Hazratbal. He directed for making parking facilities available at Kashmir University and NIT.

Besides, he directed RTO Srinagar to designate routes for devotees and streamline the flow of traffic.