Div Com reviews progress on Semi Ring road project

Srinagar, Dec 31: The Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole Friday convened a meeting here to review the progress of the Semi Ring road project, tree cutting and other issues.
Meeting was attended in person by Joint Director Geology and Mining, representative of Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, District Mineral Officer Srinagar, Chief Project Manager, NKC Projects Pvt. Ltd, Site Engineer NHAI and Collector PWD, while Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of Pulwama, Baramulla and Budgam attended the meeting through Video Conferencing.
At the outset, the DCs of Baramulla, Pulwama and Budgam gave details of the land identified for the project in their respective districts.
The Div Com directed the concerned to prefer private land or purely proprietary land for the project and identify possible sellers.
Enquiring about the status of tree cutting, the DCs informed that the most of the tree cutting stands completed, however document processing of the rest of the trees is going on.
The Div Com directed the officers to conduct processing of the documents of tree cutting forthwith and ensure cutting of rest of the trees on war-footing basis.
He also instructed the concerned officers to sort out all the issues prior to the next meeting on the subject.