Div Com reviews Revenue matters of Srinagar

On the occasion, the Div Com directed all the Tehsildars to intensify the anti-encroachment drive so that all identified encroached state/kahcharie land is retrieved from the land grabbers in a time bound manner. He also passed directions to fix responsibility on the concerned regarding missing Masavis. He also asked to maintain a proper repository, inventory of handover, takeover to keep handy reference about the officials holding the charges at Tehsil level. He asked them to transfer the retrieved land to the Government Departments with proper mutations of the transferred land for use of official purposes.

The Div Com also directed to submit details of Kacharie land as per the given format so that an appropriate plan for its retrieval and usage is formulated. Meanwhile, the Div Com urged the officers to remain accessible to people in their respective offices so that day to day matters are redressed on spot.