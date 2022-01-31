Div Com takes serious note of slow vaccination process

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Ajaz Assad, Director School Education Kashmir, Director Health Services Kashmir, Director Colleges, Principals of Polytechnic Colleges of district Srinagar, Principals of all Nursing colleges, Principal ITI Srinagar, CMO & CEO Srinagar, Assistant Director Health and Family Welfare, Principals of all Higher Secondary Schools, Srinagar and other concerned officers.

During the meeting, the Div Com enjoined upon all officers to pace up the covid vaccination process of age group 15-17 years and complete the target in a time bound manner.