Div Com takes stock of arrangements

The Air Show would have an air display by Surya Kiran Aerobatics Team, Paramotor and powered hang-glider display, Flypast by Mig-21 Bison, Aerobatics by Su-30 Aircraft.

Besides, the air show will also include Akashganga skydiving display, IAF symphony orchestra display and motivational photo exhibition.

A preliminary show of a prestigious Air force show was held here today at SKICC Srinagar giving a glimpse of the grand spectacle to unfold on Sunday.

Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole also witnessed the show and also took stock of the arrangements and discussed the issues with the authorities of Indian Air Force , District Administration and police.