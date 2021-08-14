Div Com takes stock of Muharram arrangements in Srinagar

The Div Com was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Ajaz Asad, Commissioner SMC, Athar Amin Khan, Director Tourism, Dr. G N Itoo and senior officers from PWD, PHE, PDD, Health and other concerned departments. General Secretary All J&K Shia Association, Abid Hussain Ansari was also present on the occasion.

During visit, the Div Com also took stock of the progress on various ongoing developmental works being executed by departments including Tourism, PWD and JKPCC.

He directed concerned to expedite the pace of work and ensure all works are completed in a time bound manner.

The Div Com emphasised on putting all arrangements at both sites to ensure smooth conduct of religious gatherings and mourning processions during the holy month of Muharram-ul- Haram.

He instructed concerned to ensure uninterrupted water and electricity supplies in the area. Besides instruction were given for arranging additional gen-set facility for power back up.

The Div Com stressed on repairing of roads and installation of street lights at all required spots on war footing to ensure smooth passage of mourners during the night hours.

SMC Commissioner was instructed to ensure proper maintenance of sanitation and cleanliness and regular lifting of garbage and its disposal in the area and other Shia dominated areas of Srinagar.

Health authorities were directed to ensure a team of doctors along with an ambulance is deployed to facilitate better medical suplies besides arrangements for sanitizers and face masks is made available to the devotees during the processions.

The Div Com urged people to follow Covid Appropriate Behaviour during gatherings as is the need of the hour to contain the spread of Coronavirus.

During his visit , the Div Com also met a local delegation led by General Secretary All J&K Shia Association, Abid Hussain Ansari, appraising him about the progress of ongoing works and regarding the issue and demands of locals and Imam Bara and Shrine bodies. The demands included extension of Imam bara premises, rehabilitation of affected families and development of parks.

The Div Com assured the delegation that all its genuine demands shall be looked into and addressed on priority.