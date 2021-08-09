Div Com visits RTO office, Parimpora Bus Stand, Transport Nagar

During the tour, the Div Com was accompanied by the Vice-Chairman, SDA and other senior officers. At the RTO office, the Div Com stressed on smooth functioning and hassle- free services are provided to the people. He emphasized on installation and proper functioning of CCTVs. He however took strong note of employees for their unauthorized absence from duties.

The Div Com also took stock of problems faced by the Transport Agencies/ Transport operators and commuters. On the occasion, the KMDA and Western Bus Service Unions highlighted various issues related to functioning of Bus stand and also operation of various Transport Services from erstwhile Batamaloo Bus stand.

The Div Com stressed that proper sanitation and cleaning of the Bus Terminal be ensured by the SDA. He said that SDA shall revise the rentals after the development of the Bus Terminal for which it has already prepared/submitted the DPR’s. VC, SDA also apprised the Div Com about the deficiency of land at GBS, Parimpora and requested to transfer at least 25 kanals of SRTC land adjacent to Bus Stand to SDA for construction of a Terminal building.