Diversion at Badyari Chowk creates traffic congestion

Most of the commuters said the closure of one of the lanes of crossing vehicles bound towards Boulevard from main Dalgate causes inconvenience to them. Commuters bound for Boulevard from Lal Chowk have to take u-turn near Khonakhan bridge. This also blocks vehicular movement from Downtown towards Dalgate and leads to gridlocks at Khayam and Khanyar crossings.

“Whenever i travel to my house at Nishat, I am worried about traffic mess at Badyari crossing. The unnecessary diversion at Badyari Chowk has created issues for the commuters. The diversion is only for convenience of traffic cops and nightmare for commuters,” said Ishfaq Ahmed of Nishat.