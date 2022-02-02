DLSA initiates compensation process for Srinagar girl attacked with acid

“Taking cognizance of the brutal & inhuman act committed by the assailant while throwing acid on a girl aged 24 years old victim at Wantpora Eidgah area of District Srinagar yesterday on Tuesday in which the assailant has been reportedly nabbed by the Police concerned & has been taken into Custody,” reads the order issued by Secretary DLSA and Sub-Judge Srinagar Noor Muhammad Mir.

It added that it is the duty of DLSA Srinagar to come forward for its all possible help to victim and her family vis-à-vis Legal Services free of Cost.

“Accordingly, DLSA sgr [Srinagar] hereby engages/Appoints Advocate Mir Naveed Gul (Panel Lawyer DLSA Srinagar) as Legal Aid Counsel for the victim and her family,” it read.