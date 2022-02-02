DLSA initiates compensation process for Srinagar girl attacked with acid

Srinagar, Feb 2: District Legal Service Authority (DLSA) Srinagar on Wednesday initiated the process to grant compensation to the 24-year-old girl who was attacked with acid in Wantpora area of the city last evening while also appointing a legal counsel for the victim and her family.
“We have initiated the process to grant compensation to the acid attack victim,” Secretary DLSA and Sub-Judge Srinagar Noor Muhammad Mir told Greater Kashmir.
As per an order issued by DLSA, advocate Gul shall extend his fullest Legal Services free of cost at every forum to victim or her family including before police, court or any government agency, as and when contacted by the victim’s family.
“Taking cognizance of the brutal & inhuman act committed by the assailant while throwing acid on a girl aged 24 years old victim at Wantpora Eidgah area of District Srinagar yesterday on Tuesday in which the assailant has been reportedly nabbed by the Police concerned & has been taken into Custody,” reads the order issued by Secretary DLSA and Sub-Judge Srinagar Noor Muhammad Mir.
It added that it is the duty of DLSA Srinagar to come forward for its all possible help to victim and her family vis-à-vis Legal Services free of Cost.
“Accordingly, DLSA sgr [Srinagar] hereby engages/Appoints Advocate Mir Naveed Gul (Panel Lawyer DLSA Srinagar) as Legal Aid Counsel for the victim and her family,” it read.
As per the order, the Medical Superintendent SMHS and SHO Police Station concerned have also been requested to extend their fullest cooperation to appointed Legal Aid Counsel.
The girl (name withheld) was attacked with acid outside her home in Wantpora area of Hawal last evening, leaving her with severe burn injuries in her face and left hand.
Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested three persons, including the main accused, for throwing acid on the girl. They said the girl had rejected the “engagement proposal” of the main accused following which he stalked her.
On Tuesday evening, the accused after buying acid from a motor mechanic known to him followed the victim and attacked her outside her home, said a police official.