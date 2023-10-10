DLSA Srinagar organises Mental Health Awareness & Meditation Session

The awareness programme was organised under the leadership and guidance of Jawad Ahmed, Chairman DLSA (PDJ) Srinagar on the occasion of World Mental Health Day celebrated globally every year on 10th October, as part of a calendar of activities issued by J&K Legal Services Authority Srinagar.

The programme commenced with the address by resource persons of DLSA Srinagar, Nadia (Kashmir Law Circle). The other speakers were Tasneem Kousar (Dy.LADC) and Neelofer (PLV).