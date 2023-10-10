DLSA Srinagar organises Mental Health Awareness & Meditation Session

Srinagar, Oct 10: The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Srinagar, under the aegis of NALSA and J&K Legal Services Authority in association with Kashmir Law Circle (NGO) organised awareness programme at ADR centre, District Court Complex, Moominabad, Srinagar, on Mental Health and allied issues.
The awareness programme was organised under the leadership and guidance of Jawad Ahmed, Chairman DLSA (PDJ) Srinagar on the occasion of World Mental Health Day celebrated globally every year on 10th October, as part of a calendar of activities issued by J&K Legal Services Authority Srinagar.
The programme commenced with the address by resource persons of DLSA Srinagar, Nadia (Kashmir Law Circle). The other speakers were Tasneem Kousar (Dy.LADC) and Neelofer (PLV).
The programme was attended by the Staff and Para Legal Volunteers of DLSA, Srinagar, students from Kashmir Law Circle and LADCs of DLSA Sgr.
The DLSA Srinagar also organised a half an-hour Yoga and Meditation Session for Relaxation and Peace of mind.
Sunila Kumari (JLA) conducted the Yoga session and shared valuable meditation techniques. She encouraged the participants to incorporate meditation practices into their daily routines for enhanced well-being and mental peace.