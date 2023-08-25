DLSA Srinagar organises Special Lok Adalat

Srinagar, Aug 25: The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Srinagar under the aegis of J&K Legal Services Authority organised a Special Lok Adalat on August 24 and 25 in the District Court Complex Srinagar.
The said Special Lok Adalat was organised under the Chairmanship of Jawad Ahmad, Chairman DLSA (Pr. District & Sessions Judge) Srinagar and over all supervision of Jahangir Ahmad Bakshi, Secretary, DLSA Srinagar.
A Special bench for MACT cases was constituted, consisting of Jeema Bashir (Presiding Officer, MACT Court) Srinagar and Khursheed ul Islam (Ist Additional District Session Judge) Srinagar.
A total number of 52 cases were taken up by this bench for their amicable settlement. Out of which 29 Cases were settled, with a settled amount of Rs. 54, 05,000.