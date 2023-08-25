DLSA Srinagar organises Special Lok Adalat

The said Special Lok Adalat was organised under the Chairmanship of Jawad Ahmad, Chairman DLSA (Pr. District & Sessions Judge) Srinagar and over all supervision of Jahangir Ahmad Bakshi, Secretary, DLSA Srinagar.

A Special bench for MACT cases was constituted, consisting of Jeema Bashir (Presiding Officer, MACT Court) Srinagar and Khursheed ul Islam (Ist Additional District Session Judge) Srinagar.