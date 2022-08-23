DLTFC meeting held in Srinagar | Cases under KVIB,REGP approved for Employment generation

The JKREGP scheme is being implemented by Jammu & Kashmir Khadi and Village Industries Board (J&K KVIB) to harness and divert the potential and enthusiasm of youth for establishment of productive enterprise in micro industrial sector and to create employment opportunities.

At the outset, the District Officer, KVIB Srinagar submitted 45 proposals for consideration of financial assistance from different banks to unemployed youth of the Srinagar District for setting up of income generating units including manufacturing & establishment of small units of Dairy, Sheep, Poultry, beekeeping, Shuttering, Sozni, grocery stores, Readymade garments, cutting and tailoring, etc.