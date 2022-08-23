DLTFC meeting held in Srinagar | Cases under KVIB,REGP approved for Employment generation

Srinagar, Aug 23: A meeting of the District Level Task Force Committee (DLTFC) which met here today under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad gave approval to clear 30 cases under Jammu & Kashmir Rural Employment Generation programme (JKREGP) thereby providing loan amounting to several crores for eligible beneficiaries of the District to set up income generation Units.
The JKREGP scheme is being implemented by Jammu & Kashmir Khadi and Village Industries Board (J&K KVIB) to harness and divert the potential and enthusiasm of youth for establishment of productive enterprise in micro industrial sector and to create employment opportunities.
At the outset, the District Officer, KVIB Srinagar submitted 45 proposals for consideration of financial assistance from different banks to unemployed youth of the Srinagar District for setting up of income generating units including manufacturing & establishment of small units of Dairy, Sheep, Poultry, beekeeping, Shuttering, Sozni, grocery stores, Readymade garments, cutting and tailoring, etc.
The committee screened and scrutinised all the cases and approved 30 cases for credit linkage through financial institutions after thorough analysis of physical and financial viability of proposed projects and the entrepreneurial skills of the applicants. The units are expected to generate employment opportunities for over 150 youth in the District.