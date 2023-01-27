DM Srinagar chairs meeting of District Registering Authority

Srinagar, Jan 27: To ensure proper regulation and operationalisation of Clinical Establishments in Srinagar District and to contain the mushrooming of Clinics, a meeting of District Registering Authority was held under the Chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner(DC)/District Magistrate(DM) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad here.
Additional District Development Commissioner, Zahoor Ahmad Mir, Chief Medical Officer, Dr Jameel Ahmad, Nodal Officer for Clinical Establishments, Dr Asifa and other concerned were present in the meeting.
At the outset, the Deputy Commissioner was apprised that as many as 294 applications regarding clinical establishments were received through online mode till date of which 114 eligible cases have already been approved in the District.
During the meeting, various cases/application pertaining to the grant of provisional registrations for Clinical Establishments including establishment of Dental clinics, X-ray centre, Eye-care, ECG, laboratories, Childcare Nursing Home, Cardiac care centre, USG, Sample collection Physiotherapy and Dialysis centre were put forth before the District Registering Authority.
On the occasion, after detailed deliberations and proper screening in consonance with the guidelines, the District Magistrate accorded provisional as many as 41 number of registrations were approved under Clinical Establishment Act, by the District Registering Authority.
As many as 101 cases under Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act, an Act of the Parliament of India enacted to stop female foeticides and arrest the declining sex ratio were also scrutinized and were cleared on the occasion.
At the outset, the District Magistrate stressed on taking immediate steps to stop mushroom growth of ill equipped pathological and microbiological laboratories and other clinical establishments lacking in infrastructure and technical expertise to ensure up to mark healthcare facilities to the patients in the District.
The DC also stressed on intensifying inspections of the clinical establishments in Srinagar to ensure that they are operating their business as per laid guidelines.