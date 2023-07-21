DM Srinagar imposes ban on sale, purchase, carrying of sharp-edged weapons in public places

The DM Srinagar order further reads that “I, District Magistrate, Srinagar, by virtue of powers vested in me U/S 144 Cr.PC do hereby impose ban on sale, purchase and carrying of sharp-edged weapons in public places, in the territorial jurisdiction of District Srinagar with immediate effect. “The ban shall be applicable to the business establishments engaged in sale/purchase of such weapons. "Sharp-edged weapons" shall include any object or instrument that possesses a blade, edge, or point capable of causing injury or harm to individuals, including but not limited to knives, swords, daggers, box cutters, and razors. "Public places" shall encompass streets, parks, recreational areas, public transport facilities, markets, schools, religious places, government buildings and any other locations accessible to the general public”, the order also added.

The order further reads that “the ban shall apply to all individuals except law enforcement agencies, Individuals possessing such weapons for legitimate occupational purposes (e.g butchers, carpenters, electricians, chefs etc)”.

Moreover, the order also advised the people that “Any individual possessing sharp edged weapon(s) shall surrender the same in the nearest police station within next 72 hours after which such weapons shall be seized by District Police Srinagar and appropriate action shall be initiated under the law”.

As per the DM order” Any violation of this order shall be dealt with firmly, and appropriate legal action will be taken as per section 188 of Indian Penal code,1860”.

Besides,” The Senior Superintendent of Police, Srinagar shall implement the order in letter and spirit”, the order of the DM also added.