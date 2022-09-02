DM Srinagar takes cognisance of viral video regarding school children

“The school authorities complied with the direction and immediately set up a separate dining area for the children. The school authorities were reprimanded for laxity in ensuring the safety of the children. The school administration and the teachers assured the Audit team that their top most priority shall be the safety of school children henceforth,” the statement said.

Speaking in this regard, the District Magistrate Srinagar said administration is very serious about the safety aspects of school going kids and any laxity on the part of any school shall not be tolerated.