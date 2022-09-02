DM Srinagar takes cognisance of viral video regarding school children

Srinagar, Sep 2: Taking cognisance of a video that went viral on social media regarding children of Oasis School of Education wherein school children were having lunch in shallow area below the floor of the school buses, the District Magistrate Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad constituted a team to investigate the matter.
The team is headed by SDM East & consists of Dy. CEO Education Srinagar, ZEO concerned, ARTO Srinagar.
An official statement said accordingly, the team visited the school on Friday and conducted an audit of the facilities available and a thorough inspection of the facilities available in the school was undertaken. All the registration papers were scrutinised. During the inspection, the school authorities were directed to ensure that a separate dining area with all the facilities be made available to the school children.
“The school authorities complied with the direction and immediately set up a separate dining area for the children. The school authorities were reprimanded for laxity in ensuring the safety of the children. The school administration and the teachers assured the Audit team that their top most priority shall be the safety of school children henceforth,” the statement said.
Speaking in this regard, the District Magistrate Srinagar said administration is very serious about the safety aspects of school going kids and any laxity on the part of any school shall not be tolerated.