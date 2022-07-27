DMRRR celebrates Digital J&K Week at SKICC

Srinagar, July 27: Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction (DMRRR) celebrated Digital J&K Week by organising an event at SKICC outlining its digital achievements and services.
Government of J&K is celebrating "Digital J&K, Week 2022" from 25th to 31st, July which was earlier inaugurated by Lt. Governor, J&K Manoj Sinha on 25th July at SKICC.
The week is being celebrated as J&K Digital Mela with an aim to facilitate the public, so that they are made aware of e-services provided by various departments.
Secretary DMRRR, Nazim Zai Khan presided over the Digital Mela celebrations in the department. The session was also attended by Relief Commissioner (Migrants), KK Sidha; Nodal Officer SEOC, Aamir Ali; Commandant SDRF and Home Guards, Firdous Iqbal; Director Finance DMRRR, Kulbushan Kumar; Director Geology and Mining, Om Prakash; Secretary Cultural Academy, representatives from SDRF, Fire & Emergency Services, NDRF, Indian Meteorological Department, Faculty from various Colleges, and senior representatives from DMRRR and other allied departments.