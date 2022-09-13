Do not charge fees in excess of approved structure: J&K FFRC to private schools

FFRC Chairman Justice (retired) Muzaffar Hussain Attar said a few school managements had got stay orders from the high court against the implementation of the committee-approved fee structure for their institutions and were now charging fees as per their wish.

"The question of public and legal importance arises when the hon'ble (high) court stays the fee regulation order of FFRC, can a school be permitted to charge and collect the fee which it has fixed itself and which in view of the mandate of the judgements of the Hon'ble Supreme Court and high court and statute, is impermissible? Can such schools charge and collect such fee from the students?" Justice Attar said in an eight-page order clarifying the FFRC's stand on 'Legal position in respect of charging of fee by private schools'.