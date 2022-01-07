Doctor ‘thrashed’ by attendants at CD Hospital

Srinagar, Jan 7: Police have registered an FIR into the case of an alleged beating of a doctor by a family at Chest Diseases Hospital late Wednesday night, the Medical Superintendent of the Hospital said.
A female doctor who was on night duty was allegedly beaten by the family of a person who was admitted at Chest Diseases Hospital. Dr Naveed Nazir Shah, head department of Chest Medicine at GMC Srinagar said the patient was admitted 10 days ago with Cancer that had spread to lungs. “While his condition deteriorated, the family wanted to take him home,” he said. He said while a female doctor in the administration tried to arrange an ambulance, the patient expired and the family resorted to violence.
The doctor who was manhandled said she was shocked by the violence. ‘While i went out of her way to help the family of the deceased patient, i was subjected to abuses, slapping and pushing. I suffered bruises and unimaginable mental trauma,” she said.
Medical Superintendent Chest Diseases Hospital, Dr Saleem Tak said an FIR number 03/2022 has been lodged and police have also started making arrests. “We will not be tolerant of any violence against any staff member. Their security is our responsibility and no one can be allowed to take law in their hands,” he said.