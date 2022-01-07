Doctor ‘thrashed’ by attendants at CD Hospital

A female doctor who was on night duty was allegedly beaten by the family of a person who was admitted at Chest Diseases Hospital. Dr Naveed Nazir Shah, head department of Chest Medicine at GMC Srinagar said the patient was admitted 10 days ago with Cancer that had spread to lungs. “While his condition deteriorated, the family wanted to take him home,” he said. He said while a female doctor in the administration tried to arrange an ambulance, the patient expired and the family resorted to violence.