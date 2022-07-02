Doctors’ Day observed at SKIMS Bemina

Srinagar, July 2: SKIMS Medical College and Hospital Bemina celebrated Doctors Day.
The function was attended by the Principal SKIMS Medical College and Hospital, Bemina, Prof. Irfan Robbani, Medical Superintendent Dr Shafa. A. W. Deva, Senior Professors and Heads of the Departments, Senior Residents, Medical Interns and other Post Graduates of the College.
The programme started with a welcome address by Dr. Yasmeen Jan, Associate Professor, Department of Community Medicine, SKIMS Medical College.
The Principal SKIMS while addressing the audience laid emphasis on the development of communication skills in doctor-patient relationship.