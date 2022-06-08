Doctors ‘manhandled, threatened’ by patient’s attendants at CD Hospital

On Wednesday, patients visiting Chest Diseases Hospital faced distress and many had to return without treatment as the doctors and other staff of the hospital refused to attend OPDs. The doctors demanded strict action against attendants of a patient who had passed away at the hospital. Speaking to Greater Kashmir, a doctor who was at the hospital said the violence against doctors has become a norm in absence of punitive actions. He said while the Supreme Court has made violence against a doctor a non-bailable offence, agitated people make doctors and other healthcare staff targets of their angst. He said it is high time J&K Government sets an example and initiates swift action in the case.

Medical Superintendent of the Hospital, Dr Saleem Tak said the incident of alleged violence took place on Tuesday evening. “A female patient from Srinagar peripheries was brought to the hospital in a critical condition on Tuesday. While we tried our best to treat her, she did not improve and succumbed in the evening,” he said. Dr Tak said the patient’s attendants started misbehaving and manhandling the staff including three female doctors on duty.