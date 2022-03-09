Dogs on prowl at New Theed

Srinagar, Mar 9: Residents of the New Theed area of Harwan here are concerned over the growing dog population in the area.
“Hundreds of families are living under fear of dog attacks. Inhabitants especially elderly people and children are unable to venture out due to the presence of large number of dogs. We have time and again asked authorities to look into the issue, but to no avail,” said a delegation from the area
“Stray dogs chase commuters posing risk of accidents. We appeal the concerned authorities to check the stray dog menace at the earliest,” they said.