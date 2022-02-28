‘Don’t fall prey to online fraudsters’

“Cyber Police received a complaint from a Srinagar resident stating there in that his 19 lakh rupees have been fraudulently duped through cyber fraud on the pretext of transportation of goods, services through an E-Commerce Company web portal,” Cyber Police said in a statement.

“As per the complainant he was desirous of transportation of some goods and therefore he searched through Google search engine. During the web search he came across an E-Commerce company’s web portal. Accordingly, the complainant contacted on mobile numbers of a fake company web portal wherein the fraudster who picked the call on the other end offered him to provide goods/services at low cost. Attracted by the offer, the complainant made online payment of Rs 19 lakh,” it said.