‘Don’t fall prey to online fraudsters’

Srinagar, Feb 28: Cyber Police Station Kashmir Zone, Srinagar today said it saved Rs 19 lakh of a person in fake transportation of Goods and Services.
“Cyber Police received a complaint from a Srinagar resident stating there in that his 19 lakh rupees have been fraudulently duped through cyber fraud on the pretext of transportation of goods, services through an E-Commerce Company web portal,” Cyber Police said in a statement.
“As per the complainant he was desirous of transportation of some goods and therefore he searched through Google search engine. During the web search he came across an E-Commerce company’s web portal. Accordingly, the complainant contacted on mobile numbers of a fake company web portal wherein the fraudster who picked the call on the other end offered him to provide goods/services at low cost. Attracted by the offer, the complainant made online payment of Rs 19 lakh,” it said.
After the online transfer of said amount, complainant was not able to contact the said company again. On realizing that he was cheated through the fake web portal, the complainant accordingly approached Cyber Police Kashmir Zone Srinagar for redressal of his grievance.
Taking cognisance of the complaint, Cyber Police Kashmir Zone Srinagar immediately took up the matter with bank authorities to ascertain the details of transactions.
“During analysis of transactions, it came to fore that the said hefty amount of rupees 19 lakh was transferred through RTGS payment. It was thus due to swift and strenuous intervention by the Cyber Police Kashmir Zone Srinagar that the duped amount of Rs 19 lakh were retrieved which was later on deposited back into the complainant’s bank account,” the statement said.
It said on the directions of Inspector General of Police Kashmir Zone Srinagar, frequently various awareness campaigns and programs are being held by Cyber Police Station Kashmir Zone Srinagar through electronic, print media, pamphlets whereby general public is made aware about various online financial frauds.
“General public is once again advised not to fell prey to the online fraudsters contacting them under various pretexts in the name of investment, trade advisors and promising undue profits within short periods or contacting such fraudster fake companies who promise to provide various services at a low cost,” it said.
‘It is worth to mention here that more than 100 financial complaints have been redressed by Cyber Police Station Kashmir and hard-earned amount of Rs 40 lakh were prevented from being swindled during the current year so far. Community members have hailed the prompt action of Cyber Police Station Kashmir Zone Srinagar in tracing and saving the hard earned money of public,” it added.