Doodh Ganga canal restoration | Residents stage protest against eviction notice

The aggrieved residents said that they have been living along the waterway for decades and want the government to stop the eviction drive.

On Saturday, SMC issued the notice warning encroachers to remove the illegal structures built over Doodh Ganga canal. SMC stated that the flood channel stretching from Alochi Bagh to Chattabal is an important channel for the management of stormwater and for preventing urban flooding in the Srinagar City.