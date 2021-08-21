Doon School organizes inter-school debate

The organisers in a statement said students of Presentation Convent, Minto Circle ,G.D.Goenka, Kashmir Harvard, Green Valley and Doon school participated in the event.

The judges for the event were Prof Lily Want and journalist GowharGeelani. The statement said Doon School picked the trophy.

“The Individual positions were winner: SimraSikander from Doon International School Srinagar, Best speaker: ZainabUl- Qubra from Green Valley, Runner up :Hareem from Minto Circle. The topic for the first round was"Artificial Intelligence- A boon or a Bane?,” it said.