'Dossier of Muses' breathes life into studies of English Literature

Principal Secretary to J&K Government (higher Education), Alok Kumar said that the faculty members of the college now find themselves at a vantage position, where their skills and expertise can be utilized to enhance the teaching experience. “By fostering a stimulating intellectual atmosphere, this journal aims to nurture vibrant and holistic development in individuals, ultimately benefiting society as a whole,” he said. The significance of 'Dossier of Muses' extends beyond the college students and faculty. It also provides a unique opportunity for them to engage and interact with international scholars.

Kumar said that exemplary initiative behind this journal deserves congratulations to Principal of the College Prof Roohi Jan Kanth, as well as the members of the advisory and editorial board. “Their dedication and hard work have made this journal a beacon of knowledge and intellect. Best wishes are extended to all those associated with this endeavor, with the hope that the contributors' toil will be rewarded with a bountiful harvest of knowledge,” he said.