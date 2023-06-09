'Dossier of Muses' breathes life into studies of English Literature

Srinagar, June 9: Government College for Women, MA Road Srinagar released the scholarly journal 'Dossier of Muses' amidst an audience of literature lovers, administrators and officers. The release of this journal was lauded as a testament to the importance of research and knowledge enrichment in today's scholarly environment.
Principal Secretary to J&K Government (higher Education), Alok Kumar said that the faculty members of the college now find themselves at a vantage position, where their skills and expertise can be utilized to enhance the teaching experience. “By fostering a stimulating intellectual atmosphere, this journal aims to nurture vibrant and holistic development in individuals, ultimately benefiting society as a whole,” he said. The significance of 'Dossier of Muses' extends beyond the college students and faculty. It also provides a unique opportunity for them to engage and interact with international scholars.
Kumar said that exemplary initiative behind this journal deserves congratulations to Principal of the College Prof Roohi Jan Kanth, as well as the members of the advisory and editorial board. “Their dedication and hard work have made this journal a beacon of knowledge and intellect. Best wishes are extended to all those associated with this endeavor, with the hope that the contributors' toil will be rewarded with a bountiful harvest of knowledge,” he said.
Prof James Plath from the Department of English at Wesleyan University in Illinois said it is important to recognize the significance of the release of 'Dossier of Muses', and said it was a time for celebration.
Dr Yasmeen Ashai, the Director of Colleges in J&K, expressed deep admiration for the journal and its celebration of the beauty of literature. 'Dossier of Muses' is a profound platform that delves into the captivating world of literary studies, exploring the transformative power of literature and its enduring impact on society. By exploring various authors, themes, and genres, this literary piece aims to shed light on the diverse facets of literature. Dr. Ashai commended the dedicated team of reviewers, editors, and contributors who have tirelessly worked to bring this journal to fruition. Their collective efforts have made 'Dossier of Muses' a beacon of knowledge and intellect. Special congratulations are extended to Principal GDC for Women MA Road for their significant role in this achievement.
Prof Ruhi Kanth, Editor-in-Chief and Principal, highlighted that the first issue of 'Dossier of Muses' provides a platform for students and researchers to share their ideas and works, contributing to the growth of the literary environment. Scholars can engage in meaningful dialogue and connect with fellow scholars worldwide.
Prof Tsu Chung Tsu, a distinguished Professor from National Taiwan University, joined in congratulating the team and expressed heartfelt gratitude for serving as a member of the supervisory board. Dr Shabir Hussain Mirza, the Managing Editor of 'Dossier of Muses', and Dr Abina Habib, the Executive Editor, extended their heartfelt thanks to the contributors and expressed their gratitude for being entrusted with the task of bringing this journal to the light of the day.