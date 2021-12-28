Downtown residents decry decayed electric poles, worn-out wires

They said that the decades-old electric poles, wires are posing risk to locals. The residents said that despite their requests, the concerned authorities are not addressing the issue.

A delegation of residents and traders said that the electric poles are decayed in several areas of Downtown including Nowhatta, Gojwara, Hawal, Bohri Kadal, Maharaj Gunj, Rajouri Kadal, Jamia Masjid. They said that the worn-out wiring system can result in mishaps.