Downtown residents decry decayed electric poles, worn-out wires
Srinagar, Dec 28: Residents of Downtown have expressed concern over decayed electric poles and worn-out wires.
They said that the decades-old electric poles, wires are posing risk to locals. The residents said that despite their requests, the concerned authorities are not addressing the issue.
A delegation of residents and traders said that the electric poles are decayed in several areas of Downtown including Nowhatta, Gojwara, Hawal, Bohri Kadal, Maharaj Gunj, Rajouri Kadal, Jamia Masjid. They said that the worn-out wiring system can result in mishaps.
“Our electric wires are worn out and jumbled posing a threat to us. These electric poles are decades old and the government is showing no seriousness to replace them. We talk about the Smart city, but cannot have these basic things replaced,” said Hamid Wani, a resident of Gojwara.
The traders said that at places HT, LT, cable wires, and fiber are jumbled up which is results in frequent faults. They said that concerned departments should take the issue seriously and address it as soon as possible.