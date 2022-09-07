Downtown Srinagar new address of Indian sporting heroes: LG Manoj Sinha

Srinagar Sept 7: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said that downtown Srinagar has emerged as the "new address of Indian sporting heroes'.
The LG was speaking after inaugurating the Elahi Bagh Indoor Sports Stadium in downtown Srinagar. The LG said that in
the last two years, downtown has witnessed a massive rise in the number of sports being played and large number of youth pursuing sports professionally. "It is a new address of Indian sporting heroes, " he said.
He said 12 sports fields, mini-stadiums in different areas of downtown Srinagar have been upgraded by J&K Sports Council with world-class amenities to nurture young talents. "Determination of downtown youth to see the tricolor fly high has revived the legacy of football & other games, " he added.
The LG said several youngsters from downtown, Srinagar have proved their mettle in International Championships. "The day is not far when we will see the youth of Shahr-e-Khas representing the country in Olympics and earning a new identity of heroes and the respect for J&K and the country, " he said. Sinha also made a special mention of noted footballer Danish Farooq who also happens to be from downtown Srinagar.