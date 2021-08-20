Downtown traders demand augmentation of basic facilities

The traders have demanded parking facilities and augmentation of garbage collection.

“We have been demanding dedicated parking facilities in Downtown from past several years, but to no avail,” said Nazir Ahmad Shah, chairman Shaher-e-Khaas Traders Coordination Committee.

"We are suffering huge losses due to lack of parking facilities in ZainaKadal, MaharajGunj and BohriKadal areas,"

The traders said they in association with authorities had identified a spot at ZainaKadal for construction of parking facility. "However, despite several years, authorities failed to develop it into parking. In absence of parking facilities, customers and visitors face immense problems," he said.

He said that lack of urinals in Downtown causes inconvenience to shopkeepers and customers. The traders appealed Deputy Commissioner Srinagar to look into the matter.