Downtown traders demand augmentation of e-rickshaw facilities

“We appeal to authorities to upgrade e-rickshaw services in various areas of Shaher-e-Khaas. There are several uncovered areas and e-rickshaw service should be started there for convenience of people,” said Nazir Ahmad Shah, chairman Shaher-e-Khaas Traders Coordination Committee.

Shah also demanded round-the-clock electricity and drinking water facilities in Downtown till Friday Following Eid-e-Milad-un Nabi (SAW).