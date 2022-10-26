Downtown traders rue lack of parking facilities

Srinagar, Oct 26: Failure of authorities to set up parking facilities in Downtown areas here is taking toll on traders and locals.
The traders under the banner of Shaher-e-Khaas Traders Coordination Committee decried lack of parking facilities in the Downtown.
“It is ironical that the development of Shaher-e-Khaas has been neglected by authorities. The historic area is without basic facilities including parking,” said Nazir Ahmad Shah, chairman Shaher-e-Khaas Traders Coordination Committee.
Shah said there is not a single designated parking slot in core business areas of Shaher-e-Khaas including Zaina Kadal, Maharaj Gunj and Bohri Kadal areas.
“The traders are incurring losses due to lack of parking. Many years ago, we had identified a vacant plot at Zaina Kadal for parking. Even some officers inspected the site, however despite passing of several years, there is no headway. There is a decrease in footfall of customers to Shaher-e-Khaas markets in absence of parking facilities,” Shah added.
In absence of parking facilities, people are forced to park cars on roads resulting in traffic jams. “We make a fervent appeal to Lieutenant Government to look into the matter and direct the concerned officers set up parking facilities in Shaher-e-Khaas,” Shah added.