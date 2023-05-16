Downtown youth launch initiative to fix potholes, prevent accidents

Srinagar, May 16: Disappointed by delay in repairing of roads by authorities, five youth from Downtown Srinagar have started an initiative to fix potholes for preventing accidents.
These youth said that these potholes on vital roads in Downtown pose risk of accidents for commuters.
Ahmad Hameem Gadyari from Maharaj Gunj, who started the initiative with four other friends, said that on a daily basis, news of accidents due to these potholes prompted them to start the initiative.
‘A few weeks back, i had a narrow escape when i skidded after driving a two wheeler on potholes at Hazratbal area. It made me realise how dangerous potholes are for commuters. I first tried to start the initiative to repair roads with one of my friends, but given heavy work, my other friends also joined, “Ahmad said.
He said his friends Yawar Nazir, Tabreed Sofi, Momin Zahoor, and Sahil Shabir are part of his initiative.
“We have fixed potholes in Hazratbal area, SMHS road, Nawa Bazar, Alamgari Bazar, Khanyar, Soura, and other areas. We found out that in a small road stretch, there are multiple potholes. We worked on these potholes from Alamgari Bazar to Soura a few days back. Despite the road stretch being short, we had to fix over a dozen potholes which were very dangerous,” they said.
The group starts work early in the morning, so that they have to face minimum traffic. They said that they get the material like cement, sand and gravel and fix the potholes.
‘Some potholes are too huge, and at many places, the whole stretch is in shambles which we cannot fix. Our aim is to do our bit and also draw the attention of authorities to this serious issue. Today we worked in Dargah area, and tomorrow we are planning to fix a few potholes in Nawa Kadal area. This is not much, but as youngsters with no resources, this is all we can do,” said Ahmad.
The group said that locals in the area appreciate the move, and many offered help. ‘‘We hope that authorities will wake up to the issue. Also we wish that many youngsters like us will be part of such initiatives,” Ahmad added.