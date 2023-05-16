Downtown youth launch initiative to fix potholes, prevent accidents

‘Some potholes are too huge, and at many places, the whole stretch is in shambles which we cannot fix. Our aim is to do our bit and also draw the attention of authorities to this serious issue. Today we worked in Dargah area, and tomorrow we are planning to fix a few potholes in Nawa Kadal area. This is not much, but as youngsters with no resources, this is all we can do,” said Ahmad.

The group said that locals in the area appreciate the move, and many offered help. ‘‘We hope that authorities will wake up to the issue. Also we wish that many youngsters like us will be part of such initiatives,” Ahmad added.