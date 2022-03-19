DPS Srinagar conducts cross country run for students

A total of 400 students supervised by 50 teachers participated in the race running across a distance of 5 km from Naseem Bagh to Nishat via the foreshore road. The run was organized by the school after a hiatus of three years mostly due to COVID pandemic.

A school spokesman said the cross country run was aimed at integrating students with nature, and instill in them discipline, direction and order in the guise of carefree enjoyment.