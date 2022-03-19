DPS Srinagar conducts cross country run for students

Srinagar, Mar 19: Delhi Public School Srinagar on Friday organised a cross country run for students of Classes 7th and 8th.
A total of 400 students supervised by 50 teachers participated in the race running across a distance of 5 km from Naseem Bagh to Nishat via the foreshore road. The run was organized by the school after a hiatus of three years mostly due to COVID pandemic.
A school spokesman said the cross country run was aimed at integrating students with nature, and instill in them discipline, direction and order in the guise of carefree enjoyment.
Mursal Riaz of grade 8th B, Issa Farooq 8th A, and Murshid Riaz 8th E secured the 1st, 2nd and 3rd positions respectively in the boys category, while Gazala Qadir, 7th H, Aisha Yatoo of 7th G, and Fatima Gowhar of 7th C secured the top three positions in order in the girls category.
Speaking on the occasion, Principal Shafaq Afshan said it was a delight to see the students re-experience the joys of running and competing while letting their hair down. Afshan said the school will organise more such events in coming days so that students are integrated back into the environment that nurtures them.
Chairman, Vijay Dhar said, “At DPS Srinagar we pride in cultivating a holistic educational ethic in students and cross country runs serve this purpose". "Our attitude is to face adversity head-on, and counter it by endeavour and action. Many congratulations to all stakeholders for taking the lead in this,” Dhar said.