DPS Srinagar emerges as runner-up in quiz competition 

The Junior team was trained and accompanied by Javid Wani (STT faculty, middle) and the Senior team by Muzaffar Ahmed Bhat (SST faculty, Secondary). IT support was provided by the school IT department with Javid Sofi (IT faculty, Senior) being the Tech head for the event.

Congratulating the participants for their stellar efforts, the Principal Shafaq Afshan said, “Both the Juniors and Seniors made us proud by not just outshining their peers, but also by their wit, awareness and grasp of facts and knowledge. Our tradition of excellence is forged precisely from such feats.” The Chairman Vijay Dhar too congratulated the participants and said, “DPS Srinagar stands as a synonym for excellence, and this performance proves it yet again, though it hardly needs proving anymore. But we refuse to be complacent and stand firm in our resolution to let talent of Kashmir shine at all platforms. Congratulations to the participants once again.”