DPS Srinagar records 100 % results in CBSE Class 12 exam

Ahmed Hadi Nadvi topped with 99% while Rubab Ali Punjabi secured the second position with 98.80%. Aisha Fatima secured the third position with 98.60%.

Congratulating the students on their stellar performance, the vice principal DPS Srinagar, Shafaq Afshan was quoted by news agency KNT as remarking, “My sincerest and heartfelt compliments to the children who came out glorious despite the lockdown and crisis precipitated by Covid. It is in no less measure to the efforts of the teachers who worked tirelessly to overcome hindrances, and ensured that the students reciprocate their efforts to make them forge ahead of adversity. We could not be more proud of our students and teachers".

Chairman, Vijay Dhar also complimented the students. “I can only convey my blessings and wish the children a very bright future. They have made the state and region proud by their efforts. As an institution, we are delighted by the performance of our students, and fall short of words to convey our accolades. Our pride no bounds, our joy no limits, and our congratulations are most effusive," KNT quoted Dhar as saying.