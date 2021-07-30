DPS Srinagar records 100 % results in CBSE Class 12 exam

Srinagar, July 30: Delhi Public School (DPS) Srinagar has recorded a 100% pass rate in the class 12 CBSE examination the results of which were declared Friday.
As the pen-paper exams were cancelled this year in view of the 2nd wave of COVID-19, the results were announced on the basis of an alternate assessment policy by the board.
As per a statement by DPS Srinagar, of the 274 students from DPS Srinagar who were assessed, 222 students scored 80% or more.
Ahmed Hadi Nadvi topped with 99% while Rubab Ali Punjabi secured the second position with 98.80%. Aisha Fatima secured the third position with 98.60%.
Congratulating the students on their stellar performance, the vice principal DPS Srinagar, Shafaq Afshan was quoted by news agency KNT as remarking, “My sincerest and heartfelt compliments to the children who came out glorious despite the lockdown and crisis precipitated by Covid. It is in no less measure to the efforts of the teachers who worked tirelessly to overcome hindrances, and ensured that the students reciprocate their efforts to make them forge ahead of adversity. We could not be more proud of our students and teachers".
Chairman, Vijay Dhar also complimented the students. “I can only convey my blessings and wish the children a very bright future. They have made the state and region proud by their efforts. As an institution, we are delighted by the performance of our students, and fall short of words to convey our accolades. Our pride no bounds, our joy no limits, and our congratulations are most effusive," KNT quoted Dhar as saying.