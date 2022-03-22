DPS Srinagar student bags full scholarship to study Computer Science at MIT in US

Kaul credits his success greatly to the endeavours of the school and said, “My interest in computer science was aroused due to the efforts of my robotics teacher Shafat and the active encouragement of Ehsan Quddusi - the CTO of the school.” Echoing his remarks, the father of Nishit, Sameer Kaul said, “It was the sustained effort put by the school and their robotics team that aroused in Nishit the desire to pursue it. We encouraged him by supplying his needs but it was at the school that Nishit dreamt of working as a professional.”

Congratulating him on his stellar feat, the principal Shafaq Afshan said “Not only is a matter of great pride for the school, but for the whole valley that Nishit has achieved such a feat at such a young age. Credit goes to him and his teachers. Congratulations.”