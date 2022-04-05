DPS Srinagar students bag 2 prestigious scholarships

For young people, in the age group from 14 to 16, it commences with a virtual curriculum on global competence skills and culminates in a two-day in-person workshop, focused on sustainable development and local impact. The 2022 workshops are scheduled to take place in Perth, Australia, Cairo, Egypt, Jakarta, Indonesia, Belgium & Italy.

Congratulating the students, Principal Shafaq Afshan said, “We are delighted that our students are not just competing on a global level, but also successfully competing to win scholarships. It is a tribute not only to the talent of our students, but also to our teachers who train them.” The Chairman Vijay Dhar too congratulated the students, and said “At DPS Srinagar we have always aimed to nurture the talent in the community so that it can compete at all levels – local, national and international. We are constantly in the process of improving and exploring so that the students in the valley don’t feel hampered by lack of exposure.”