DPS Srinagar students to represent J&K in Mobile Robotics at Skill India

Six teams participated in the mobile robotics competition held at Delhi Public School, Srinagar on 23rd August 2021. Each team was given the task to construct a line follower robot, and the school team trumped the other teams to be the winner hands down. The competition was judged by the coordinator of Skill India J&K Chapter MrSibath Qureshi along with a panel of two other judges.

The CEO of National Skill Development Corporation along with other senior officers from the Union Ministry of Labour& Skill also paid a visit to the contestants to cheer their efforts. The team was accompanied by Secretary Skill Development Department, J&K & MD J&K Skill Development Mission. They were particularly delighted with the creativity and skill of the students and wished them luck.

Speaking on the occasion, MD Skill Development Mission, ShahidChoudhary said, "We are focused on building skills of the youth of J&K to become the hub for talent on new & emerging technologies including Mobile Robotics. We have excelled in the previous edition of IndiaSkills in the field of Mobile Robotics and are working towards achieving the greater feat in this skill & other skills equally."

Commenting on the selection of the students, Vice-Principal ShafaqAfshan said “It is a cause of pride and celebration for us that our students have by sheer dint of intellect and toil advanced to a stage, where they will compete with the best of the region.” The Chairman, Vijay Dhar also congratulated the students and said “DPS aims to establish itself as a platform to harness the talent of Kashmir. I dedicate this feat to the youth of Kashmir who dare to dream. My best wishes to the team in the future competition.”

The regional competition of Skill India will now be held in Chandigarh where the teams from J&K will compete in 26 different skills including mobile robotics with teams from other regional states.