Dr Ahmad Din Kanth passes away

Srinagar July 13: Renowned doctor, Dr Ahmad Din Kanth passed away on Tuesday at his Nigeen residence in Srinagar, family sources said.
Dr Kanth breathed his last this afternoon after a brief spell of illness.
His family remembered him as a doctor with a human touch, who belonged to that rare breed of doctors who consider their patients as family.
Dr Kanth's death has been widely condoled by his fraternity, the neighbourhood, and the civil society at large.
As per family, his Namaz e Jinazah will be offered at his Nigeen residence immediately after Maghrib prayers.