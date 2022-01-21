Dr Farooq Abdullah anguished over woman’s death in Aali Kadal fire incident

“I am deeply pained to hear about the fatality and injuries to several others in the unfortunate ablaze in the Rahbab Sahib locality of Aali Kadal. Several people have sustained injuries in the incident in which three houses have been completely damaged as well. I share the grief of the victim families and express my solidarity with them at this difficult time,” he said.

Prone to fires for its congested layout, Gul said the fresh incident has again brought forth recurring challenges that the old city of Srinagar is faced with. “This major mishap has again revealed how the narrow approach roads and shortfall of fire stations, posts can choke the efforts aimed at tackling such fire breakouts in the old city. I hope the concerned authorities take both long-term and short-term measures to address the issue,” he said.