Dr Farooq Abdullah anguished over woman’s death in Aali Kadal fire incident

Srinagar, Jan 21: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President and Member of Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah has expressed deep anguish over death of a woman and injuries to several others in fire incident at Rahbab Sahib locality of Aali Kadal in Downtown here.
Sharing grief of the bereaved family, Dr Farooq prayed for peace to the departed in the highest echelons of the Jannat. He has also urged the administration to reach out to the fire-affected families with timely relief and compensation.
Meanwhile, senior NC leader and former Speaker Mubarak Gul has also expressed profound anguish over the incident.
“I am deeply pained to hear about the fatality and injuries to several others in the unfortunate ablaze in the Rahbab Sahib locality of Aali Kadal. Several people have sustained injuries in the incident in which three houses have been completely damaged as well. I share the grief of the victim families and express my solidarity with them at this difficult time,” he said.
Prone to fires for its congested layout, Gul said the fresh incident has again brought forth recurring challenges that the old city of Srinagar is faced with. “This major mishap has again revealed how the narrow approach roads and shortfall of fire stations, posts can choke the efforts aimed at tackling such fire breakouts in the old city. I hope the concerned authorities take both long-term and short-term measures to address the issue,” he said.
He also urged the divisional and district administration to rush revenue teams to the spot to ascertain the losses at the earliest so that the quantum of the compensation is worked out and distributed forthwith as well. Besides compensation, Gul said the administration should ensure that those affected don’t face any hardships during the ongoing Chillai Kalan and Covid sprawl.