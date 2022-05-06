Dr Farooq Abdullah expresses condolences with Nasir Aslam Wani

Srinagar, May 6: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President and Member of Parliament Dr Farooq Abdullah on Friday visited Nasir Aslam Wani's residence to offer condolences and sympathies on his revered mother's demise.
Consoling the bereaved family members, particularly party provincial spokesperson Nasir Aslam Wani, Dr Farooq prayed for peace to the departed soul and much needed strength to bereaved to bear the inconsolable loss. He offered Fatiha for the deceased.
Among others Mian Altaf, Imran Nabi Dar, Laly Khan, Ahsan Pardesi, Mushtaq Guroo, Salman Ali Sagar, Shammi Oberoi Mudassir Shahmiri were also present on the occasion.
Earlier party rank and file visited Rajbagh and offered condolences with Nasir Aslam Wani.