Dr Farooq Abdullah offers Friday prayers at Dargah Hazratbal

Dr. Farooq Abdullah also asked the administration and Waqf board to make all arrangements for Eid prayers at Dargah Hazratbal and other Masjids and shrines across Jammu & Kashmir. He also impressed upon the government to issue directives to Deputy Commissioners, Commissioner SMC, officers of Waqf Board, FCS&CA, PHE, PDD, R&B, Health, Traffic Police, Metrology and other line departments for making appropriate and necessary arrangements for Eid.