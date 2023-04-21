Srinagar

Dr Farooq Abdullah offers Friday prayers at Dargah Hazratbal

Asks government to make ample arrangements for Eid prayers
Photo: National Conference
GK NEWS NETWORK

Srinagar, Apr 21: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President and Member of the Parliament from Srinagar Dr. Farooq Abdullah offered Salaat al Jumma at Asar-e-Sharif Dargah, Hazratbal.

On the occasion, he prayed for lasting peace, prosperity and amity in Jammu and Kashmir, the rest of the country.

Dr. Farooq Abdullah also asked the administration and Waqf board to make all arrangements for Eid prayers at Dargah Hazratbal and other Masjids and shrines across Jammu & Kashmir. He also impressed upon the government to issue directives to Deputy Commissioners, Commissioner SMC, officers of Waqf Board, FCS&CA, PHE, PDD, R&B, Health, Traffic Police, Metrology and other line departments for making appropriate and necessary arrangements for Eid.

