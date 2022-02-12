Dr Farooq Abdullah pays obeisance at Dastgeer Sahib(RA) shrine

Srinagar, Feb 12: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President and Member of Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah paid obeisance at Dastageer Sahib (RA) Shrine at Khanyar here.
On the occasion, he was accompanied by Additional General Secretary Dr Sheikh Mustufa Kamal.
“While paying obeisance at the revered shrine, housing the holy relic of Hazrat Sheikh Syed Abdul Qadir Jeelani (RA), he prayed for the increased prospects of peace and property and better future of J&K youth,” NC spokesperson said in a statement.
“Later the party president paid obeisance at Dargah, Hazratbal where he made supplications as well. Thereupon the party president visited the Qaid Mazar Naseem Bhagh, where he offered Fatiha at the final resting places of Sher-e Kashmir, and Madre Maharban,” it said.