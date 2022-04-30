Dr Farooq, Omar Abdullah offer Jumat-ul-Vida congregational prayers at Dargah Hazratbal

On the occasion, the duo prayed for the lasting peace and prosperity in the region. They also participated in the Majlis of Durood-o Azkaar.

In his message on the occasion, Dr Farooq said, “Jumat-ul-Vida marks the last Friday prayers in the holy month of Ramadhan. The day has a great spiritual importance. Every year, it is observed across the globe with religious fervour and sanctity. In Kashmir, a large number of devotees attend the Juma prayers at different mosques seeking divine blessings for peace and progress of Kashmir and unity of the humankind. I hope that the day acts as a harbinger of peace and prosperity in the region," he said.