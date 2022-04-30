Dr Farooq, Omar Abdullah offer Jumat-ul-Vida congregational prayers at Dargah Hazratbal

Srinagar, Apr 29: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President and Member of Parliament from Srinagar Dr. Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah offered Friday Congregational Prayers here at Asar-e-Sharief Dargah Hazratbal on the observance of Jumat-ul-Vida.
On the occasion, the duo prayed for the lasting peace and prosperity in the region. They also participated in the Majlis of Durood-o Azkaar.
In his message on the occasion, Dr Farooq said, “Jumat-ul-Vida marks the last Friday prayers in the holy month of Ramadhan. The day has a great spiritual importance. Every year, it is observed across the globe with religious fervour and sanctity. In Kashmir, a large number of devotees attend the Juma prayers at different mosques seeking divine blessings for peace and progress of Kashmir and unity of the humankind. I hope that the day acts as a harbinger of peace and prosperity in the region," he said.
In his message, Omar Abdullah said, "Despite all its auspiciousness and importance, Jumat-ul-Vida fills us with a feeling of eagerness and regret. On one hand, we are proud of passing divine exams and fulfilling the commandments of Almighty by fasting during Ramadhan, but on the other hand we are truly sad for missing the period full of the blessings of Almighty. May Almighty Allah accept the supplications and prayers made during the breadth of pious month,” he said. The duo has appealed to people to remember those who are economically challenged on the eve of Eid and ensure that they share the festivity with them.