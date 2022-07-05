Dr Farooq, Omar Abdullah visit Khanqah-e-Maula

Srinagar, July 5: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President and MP from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah on Tuesday greeted the people on the annual Urs observance of Hazrat Ameer-e-Kabir Mir Syed Ali Hamdani (RA), hoping the auspicious day augers well for increased prospects of peace and priority in J&K.
In his message, Dr Farooq said, "Shah-e-Hamdan's (RA) role in fashioning the Kashmiri society is immense. It was because of Hazrat Shah-e-Hamdan's vision that Kashmir became a hub of handicrafts of global fame and repute, forming the basis of Kashmir’s rise towards economic self-sustenance and well-being.”
“His mission was to offer succour and solace to the suffering masses of Kashmir and he didn’t discriminate in his mission. He encouraged people to live a life of piety and discipline and stressed that the real devotion of the Almighty was in the service of suffering man. He exhorted people to overcome pride, anger and greed. There is a lot, which the new generation can imbibe from his life and teachings. The young ones should make it a point to study the writing of Hazrat Ameer-e-Kabir. I extend my warm greetings to people on this auspicious eve and hope the day acts as a harbinger of peace and prosperity in J&K,” he said.
In his greetings message, Omar Abdullah said, "Sufism is a fascinating chapter in the history of Jammu and Kashmir. The spiritual centers like Khanqas and Darghas associated with such great Sufi’s like Hazrat Shah-e-Hamdan (RA) are central to the lives of Kashmiris. These epicentres of faith have been providing much-needed reprieve to the people in the face of calamities and oppression,” he said.
"He was a personality of great historical importance constituting an indispensable part of spiritual discourse in Kashmir,” he added, impressing upon the youth to imbibe the teachings of such great men as Hazrat Ameer-e-Kabir (RA).
Earlier today both the President and Vice President offered obeisance and Salat-Al-Asar at Khanqah-e-Maulla, Srinagar following the annual Urs observance days of Hazrat Ameer-e-Kabir Mir Syed Ali Hamdani (RA).
The duo was accompanied by the Party General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, YNC President Kashmir Salman Ali Sagar, Publicity Secretary Mir GM Saqi and other party local unit functionaries on the occasion.