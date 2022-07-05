Dr Farooq, Omar Abdullah visit Khanqah-e-Maula

In his message, Dr Farooq said, "Shah-e-Hamdan's (RA) role in fashioning the Kashmiri society is immense. It was because of Hazrat Shah-e-Hamdan's vision that Kashmir became a hub of handicrafts of global fame and repute, forming the basis of Kashmir’s rise towards economic self-sustenance and well-being.”

“His mission was to offer succour and solace to the suffering masses of Kashmir and he didn’t discriminate in his mission. He encouraged people to live a life of piety and discipline and stressed that the real devotion of the Almighty was in the service of suffering man. He exhorted people to overcome pride, anger and greed. There is a lot, which the new generation can imbibe from his life and teachings. The young ones should make it a point to study the writing of Hazrat Ameer-e-Kabir. I extend my warm greetings to people on this auspicious eve and hope the day acts as a harbinger of peace and prosperity in J&K,” he said.