Dr Karan Singh pays obeisance at Shankaracharya Temple

In a statement, Ajay Gandotra President Dharmarth Trust J&K said on the occasion, Dr Karan Singh took stock of the facilities being provided to the visiting pilgrims as the temple has a great significance as far as spiritual and the tourist point of view is concerned.

“Dr Karan Singh keenly looked after the affairs of this temple and many others in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir and advocated for hassle-free and convenient stay of devotees in these temples being run by the aforesaid trust for the last over one hundred years. The Trust is persistently moving ahead to improve facilities whether the temples and shrine are situated in Jammu region or the Kashmir,” the statement said.