Dr Murugan holds review meeting with media units of Ministry of I&B in Srinagar

During the meeting, the Minister directed Doordarshan Kendra Srinagar & All India Radio Srinagar to start an exclusive program focusing on the developmental stories related to the implementation of the Central Government Schemes like PMAY Urban & Rural, PMDP, IAY, Ujjwala in all the districts of the J&K Union Territory with the video & audio testimonials of the beneficiaries. The programme should be district specific with a special name so that the development brought about in various sectors across the district must be brought to the public, the Minister added.

Dr Murugan appreciated the efforts of all the media units of Ministry of I&B working in J&K for reaching out to the public through their media activities and programs.