Drinking water shortage hits Burzahama

Srinagar, Apr 14: Shortage of drinking water from past two weeks in Burzahama and its adjoining localities is taking a heavy toll on its inhabitants.
A delegation from the area said that amid the holy month of Ramadhan, shortage of drinking water is causing inconvenience to locals.
"We have been suffering due to water shortage. It is unfortunate that in this holy month, hundreds of people are without drinking water," said Bashir Ahmmed, a local.
The residents said that they are relying on tubewells for washing purposes. “We have to fetch drinking water from other areas,” said Ghulam Hassan, a er local.
The residents said that the adjoining colonies like Sheikh Hamzah Colony, Gousia Colony, Ibrahim Colony are also facing shortage of drinking water.
“We appeal to the authorities to look into the issue and restore water supply,” they said.