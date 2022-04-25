Drinking water shortage hits Srinagar areas

Residents of Nai Sadak area of Habba Kadal staged protest against the unavailability of water supply in the area. The protestors said that for the past one month they are facing acute water shortage. The protesting women holding buckets and other containers in their hands raised slogans in favour of their demand.

“Our life without water has become a hell. No one is paying heed to our demands and now we are forced to hit the roads,” said one of the protestors.