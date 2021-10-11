Driving license applicants asked to report at SRTC ground Bemina for skill test

“The applicants who have not attempted on the assigned dates for Trail test so far have been impressed upon to report for the test at SRTC ground, PMD yard opposite Haj House Bemina from Tuesday (12/10/2021) to Saturday (16/10/2021),” an official statement said.

Meanwhile, it was informed that the Skill test for issuance of driving licenses in Srinagar District is usually held on Tuesdays and Saturdays of the week. From the last months, some Trails could not be conducted due to some situational reasons and also owing to the fact that the post of RTO remained vacant for quite a while.